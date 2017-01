Winter Storm Warning for Jackson

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RIVERTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR TETON AND GROS VENTRE RANGE… WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TIMING… FLURRIES TO LIGHT SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING… BUT WILL NOT BECOME MORE PERSISTENT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. SNOWFALL CHANCES WILL INCREASE FROM NORTH TO SOUTH THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS TUESDAY. SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL BECOME ESTABLISHED BY TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * SNOWFALL TOTALS… 12 TO 19 INCHES OVER THE TETONS AND 8 TO 15 INCHES OVER THE GROS VENTRE RANGE. 16 INCHES OVER THE NORTHERN JACKSON VALLEY AND UP TO 10 INCHES IN THE SOUTHERN JACKSON VALLEY INCLUDING THE TOWN OF JACKSON. * MAIN IMPACTS… SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL CAUSE BLOWING SNOW AND CONSIDERABLE DEEP DRIFTING OF SNOW WITH VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO AT TIMES… ESPECIALLY OVER TETON PASS AND ALONG THE HIGHER RIDGES. ROADS AND HIGHWAYS WILL BE SLICK AND SNOW PACKED AND TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. PLEASE MONITOR JHAVALANCHE.ORG IF YOUR PLANS INCLUDE TRAVEL INTO THE BACK COUNTRY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, AND OR BLOWING SNOW ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. THIS COULD MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL KEEP SOME FOOD, WATER, AND AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CHECK THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS AT WYOROAD.INFO OR BY DIALING 5 1 1. &&

More Information … PERSISTENT SNOW TO IMPACT NORTHWEST WYOMING TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING… .A MOIST NORTHWEST FLOW ALOFT WILL PROVIDE SUFFICIENT UPSLOPE FLOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WYOMING TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. SNOWFALL WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES. BLOWING SNOW WITH SOUTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 40 MPH ARE ALSO EXPECTED IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY.