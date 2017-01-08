Winter Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until Thursday

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 5 am MST Thursday... * timing... mainly light snow today with periods of heavy snow expected tonight into Monday... during the day Tuesday and then Wednesday through Wednesday night with lighter snow between these times. * Snow totals... 24 to 36 inches by Tuesday afternoon. There will be additional snowfall Tuesday night through Wednesday night. * Wind and visibility... west to southwest wind increasing to of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph at pass and peak level. Visibility will be reduced to under one quarter mile at times along with blowing and drifting snow. * Main impact... roads will be slick and snow packed and visibilities will be under one quarter mile at times in heavy snow. Avalanche danger will also be increasing during this event for backcountry travellers and even those over Teton Pass. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow... and or blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel keep some food... water... and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by dialing 5 1 1.