Winter Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until Thursday

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 5 am MST
Thursday... 

* timing... mainly light snow today with periods of heavy snow
  expected tonight into Monday... during the day Tuesday and then
  Wednesday through Wednesday night with lighter snow between
  these times.

* Snow totals... 24 to 36 inches by Tuesday afternoon. There will
  be additional snowfall Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

* Wind and visibility... west to southwest wind increasing to of 25
  to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph at pass and peak level.
  Visibility will be reduced to under one quarter mile at times
  along with blowing and drifting snow.

* Main impact... roads will be slick and snow packed and 
  visibilities will be under one quarter mile at times in heavy 
  snow. Avalanche danger will also be increasing during this 
  event for backcountry travellers and even those over Teton 
  Pass. 

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow...  and
or blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel
very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel keep some food... 
water...  and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by
dialing 5 1 1.
