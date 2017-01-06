Top Stories January 6, 2017

Winter Storm Watch This Weekend Could Dump 18″

by Jackson Hole. Media 

Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from late Saturday night
through late Monday night... 

* timing... periods of light snow will develop Saturday night 
  across western Wyoming and continue through Sunday morning 
  before increasing in breadth and intensity later Sunday 
  afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected to take place 
  Sunday night and last through much of the day Monday. 

* Snow totals... 10 to 18 inches in the valleys. 0ne and a half 
  to 3 feet in the mountains with the greater amounts in the 
  Teton and Gros ventre ranges. 

* Main impact... roads and highways will become slick and snow 
  packed. 

* Other impacts... the visibility may often lower to below one 
  half mile in heavy snowfall. 

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to
monitor the latest forecasts.
