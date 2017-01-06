Winter Storm Watch This Weekend Could Dump 18″

Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from late Saturday night through late Monday night... * timing... periods of light snow will develop Saturday night across western Wyoming and continue through Sunday morning before increasing in breadth and intensity later Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected to take place Sunday night and last through much of the day Monday. * Snow totals... 10 to 18 inches in the valleys. 0ne and a half to 3 feet in the mountains with the greater amounts in the Teton and Gros ventre ranges. * Main impact... roads and highways will become slick and snow packed. * Other impacts... the visibility may often lower to below one half mile in heavy snowfall. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.