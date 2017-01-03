Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 am MST Thursday... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow... which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 am MST Thursday. * Timing... periods of light snow developing this evening. Periods of heavier snowfall is expected by midnight continuing through Wednesday and Wednesday night. * Snow totals... 5 to 10 inches in The Tetons with 2 to 4 inches in Jackson Hole. * Main impact... highways will become slick and snow packed. * Other impacts... northeast winds causing blowing snow. The visibility may often lower to below one quarter of a mile in heavy snowfall. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by dialing 5 1 1.