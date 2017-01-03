News January 3, 2017

Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 PM this evening to
11 am MST Thursday... 

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow... which is in effect
from 8 PM this evening to 11 am MST Thursday.

* Timing... periods of light snow developing this evening. Periods
  of heavier snowfall is expected by midnight continuing through
  Wednesday and Wednesday night.

* Snow totals... 5 to 10 inches in The Tetons with 2 to 4 inches
  in Jackson Hole.

* Main impact... highways will become slick and snow packed.

* Other impacts... northeast winds causing blowing snow. The
  visibility may often lower to below one quarter of a mile in
  heavy snowfall.

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods
of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for
snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down,
and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest
Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by dialing 5 1 1.
