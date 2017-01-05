WYO Ranks 7th in Education Quality

Wyoming was ranked seventh in the nation in Education Week’s 21st annual report card. Quality Counts – Under Construction: Building on ESSA’s K-12 Foundation gave Wyoming an overall score of 80.3 out of 100 points and a grade of B-minus. Wyoming was scored the highest among western states and above the nation’s grade of C.

“The 2017 Quality Counts report serves as a reminder that we are doing great things for kids in our state,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Wyoming currently stands out as #1 in the nation when it comes to funding education equitably across all schools regardless of location or income levels. While Wyoming policymakers and educators rightly address our impending financial challenges, it’s essential that we continue to improve student achievement. According to the report, Wyoming is just above average in K-12 school achievement. While we are seeing progress on many achievement indicators, average is simply not where we need to be. Student outcomes remain my most important priority as State Superintendent. Thankfully, we are beginning to see the convergence of multiple efforts and initiatives including: a focus on career readiness; interventions for low-performing schools; a clearer connections between standards, assessments, and student success; and an overall shift from federal to state-led education. As this report shows, we have educators, students, families, and communities across our state who are dedicated and willing to see all students ready for success in school and life.”

The 2017 grades are based on three key indices: the Chance-for-Success Index; K-12 Achievement Index; and school finance.