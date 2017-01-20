Wyoming Recognized as Leader in Student Internet Connectivity

Wyoming is a leader in providing broadband internet to schools according to a report issued by Education SuperHighway. Education SuperHighway is a non-profit organization that monitors and provides expertise to help states improve school internet connectivity. Governor Matt Mead has made improving Internet connectivity one of his priorities.

“By any measure, Wyoming places a high value on education,” Mead said. “As a rural state, we understand the value of internet connectivity to student learning. Our investment in the statewide unified network gives our students the opportunity to compete on a national and global scale. We have successfully upgraded all schools to a minimum of 200Kbps per student. This is double the original goal, and exceeds national norms.”

“Ensuring our students are prepared for tomorrow’s world is a top priority and internet connectivity is a vital piece of making that happen,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Having extensive broadband capacity across the state allows us to focus on supporting teachers in being able to take advantage of the opportunities they now have in their classrooms.”

Along with providing double the minimum connectivity goal, the report also found that 88% of schools have the fiber connections needed to keep up with growing bandwidth demand and 79% of school districts report sufficient wi-fi.

“We continue to work with schools to assure that students and teachers in Wyoming classrooms have access to high quality connectivity. In the world of technology, the challenge is to keep pace with rapid changes. Wyoming is well equipped to continue leading the nation in connectivity for schools,” Mead concluded.