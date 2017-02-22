Andy Heffron Resigns as Membership Director

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce announced today that Andy Heffron has resigned as Membership Director.

As Membership Director, Andy served as an important link that allowed new and existing members to connect with benefits. The Five-Star Accredited Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has a diverse set of membership benefits and resources that are supported by an enthusiastic board of directors, committee members, and staff in seven departments.

He stated, “My loyalty is with the Chamber and its continued success. I anticipate maintaining Chamber membership with my family’s farm operations, Purely by Chance Farms, and will remain active in the Jackson business community.”

Vice-President Rick Howe, IOM said, “Andy is one of those unique individuals who has a strong history in our valley. He is charismatic, loyal, and personable. We will certainly miss his presence.” Rick added, “The Chamber wishes Andy success with all of his future endeavors.”

The Chamber has begun the search for a new Membership Director. Visit https://www.jacksonholechamber.com/about-us/job-openings/.