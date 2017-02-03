Top Stories February 3, 2017

Another Winter Storm Warning

by Jackson Hole. Media 

Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to
11 PM MST Saturday... 

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter
Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow... which is in effect from
5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch
is no longer in effect.

* Timing... periods of snow will begin again this afternoon and
  continue through Saturday evening. The heaviest snow is expected
  after midnight tonight through Saturday morning.

* Total snowfall... 10 to 20 inches.

* Main impact... roads and highways will be slick and snow packed 
  and travel could be difficult at times... including Teton and 
  togwotee passes. Visibility could be reduced to under one 
  quarter mile in snow and blowing snow. 

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, and or
blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel
very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel keep some food,
water, and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by
dialing 5 1 1.
Leave a comment

*

*