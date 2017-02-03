Another Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Saturday... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow... which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * Timing... periods of snow will begin again this afternoon and continue through Saturday evening. The heaviest snow is expected after midnight tonight through Saturday morning. * Total snowfall... 10 to 20 inches. * Main impact... roads and highways will be slick and snow packed and travel could be difficult at times... including Teton and togwotee passes. Visibility could be reduced to under one quarter mile in snow and blowing snow. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, and or blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel keep some food, water, and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by dialing 5 1 1.