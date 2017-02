The Bridget Teton National Forest Avalanche Center put it very simply in their forecast this morning:

VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST AND ALL AVALANCHE TERRAIN SHOULD BE AVOIDED TODAY.

This afternoon the center has turned the level from ‘high’ to ‘extreme’ at low and mid-elevations. At higher elevations the danger is ‘high’.

The current avalanche warning will last through at least 1am Friday.

See the advisory here: http://jhavalanche.org/viewTeton