Avalanche Warning From BTNF

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE BRIDGER-TETON NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. THE FOREST SERVICE BRIDGER TETON AVALANCHE CENTER IN JACKSON HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING. TIMING...1 AM ON FEBRUARY 9TH THROUGH 1 AM ON FEBRUARY 10TH. AFFECTED AREA...TETON, SNAKE RIVER, GROS VENTRE, WIND RIVER, WYOMING, AND SALT RIVER RANGES. THIS ALSO INCLUDES JACKSON HOLE AND STAR VALLEY. AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER WILL BE HIGH FOR THE AFFECTED AREA. REASONS AND IMPACTS...FORECAST HEAVY SNOW, AND RAIN THAT COULD RISE TO 8000 FEET, WILL CREATE WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY AT ALL ELEVATIONS, COULD RUN LONG DISTANCES AND IMPACT ROADWAYS. DANGEROUS ROOF SLIDES ARE CERTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS...TRAVEL IN OR UNDER AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED.