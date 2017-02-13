Business As Usual/Chamber Thanks

Jackson Hole is back to business as usual after experiencing extreme winter conditions during the beginning of February. The power is on, roads are open, the ski resorts are running, and businesses are welcoming visitors and local residents.
The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is sharing the good news and updated information with visitors who are calling and emailing to enquire about current conditions. Chamber members are invited to continue to reach out to their customers, clients, friends, and families to remind them that Jackson Hole is open for business!
Dozens of community partners collaborated to help Teton County recover quickly, to limit negative impacts, and to provide visitors and local residents with resources. Some of them are listed below.
Thank You!
Jackson Hole Airport
Jackson Hole Central Reservations
Jackson Hole Business Community
Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Members
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
Jackson Hole News&Guide
Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board
Lower Valley Energy and the Supporting Teams
Teton County Emergency Management
Teton County Sheriff’s Department
Teton County and Town of Jackson Elected Officials and Staff
Teton Village Fire Department
Teton Village Association
Wyoming Department of Transportation
Wyoming Office of Tourism
Thanks to to everyone who was involved in these efforts. If you’re not listed here, please know that your efforts did not go unappreciated.
One22 anticipates a greater need in Teton County as a result of the extreme weather affecting businesses, employees, and travel in and out of the valley. Individuals and families who might need extra assistance are reminded to contact One22. Visit https://www.one22jh.org/ or call 307.739.4500. Donations may be made online.
For more resources, please visit https://www.jacksonholechamber.com/area-information/winter-travel-alert/.
Comments 1
Thank you ALL!!!