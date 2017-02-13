Business As Usual/Chamber Thanks

Jackson Hole is back to business as usual after experiencing extreme winter conditions during the beginning of February. The power is on, roads are open, the ski resorts are running, and businesses are welcoming visitors and local residents.

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is sharing the good news and updated information with visitors who are calling and emailing to enquire about current conditions. Chamber members are invited to continue to reach out to their customers, clients, friends, and families to remind them that Jackson Hole is open for business!

Dozens of community partners collaborated to help Teton County recover quickly, to limit negative impacts, and to provide visitors and local residents with resources. Some of them are listed below.

Thank You!

Jackson Hole Airport

Jackson Hole Central Reservations

Jackson Hole Business Community

Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Members

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Jackson Hole News&Guide

Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board

Lower Valley Energy and the Supporting Teams

Teton County Emergency Management

Teton County Sheriff’s Department

Teton County and Town of Jackson Elected Officials and Staff

Teton Village Fire Department

Teton Village Association

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Wyoming Office of Tourism

Thanks to to everyone who was involved in these efforts. If you’re not listed here, please know that your efforts did not go unappreciated.

One22 anticipates a greater need in Teton County as a result of the extreme weather affecting businesses, employees, and travel in and out of the valley. Individuals and families who might need extra assistance are reminded to contact One22. Visit https://www.one22jh.org/ or call 307.739.4500. Donations may be made online.

For more resources, please visit https://www.jacksonholechamber.com/area-information/winter-travel-alert/.