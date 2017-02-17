Cache Creek Road Still Temporarily Closed

The Cache Creek road on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Jackson Ranger District, is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic from the edge of town to the trailhead. People are still welcome to recreate in the drainage but no parking is allowed in front of the road barrier or along Upper Cache Creek Drive. There are small parking areas available at May Park which is approximately 1 mile from the trailhead and at Mike Yokel Park which is a little over a mile from the trailhead. Due to icy, narrow roads, and wildlife in the area, people walking with dogs are advised to leash their dog while on the town roads and leashes are required on the Cache road through the trailhead area.

The Cache Creek road was temporarily closed on Thursday February 9th when conditions significantly deteriorated and the snow base turned to slush. These conditions exceeded the capability of the Forest Service pick-up plow to move the slush and no other equipment was available. Despite the road closure, people attempted to drive up to the trailhead over the weekend and many vehicles became stuck. The subsequent cold temperatures have now created a one-way, frozen lane on the hill leading to the trailhead. The one lane is VERY icy and narrow and does not allow safe passage for both incoming and outgoing vehicle traffic. Forest Service personnel attempted to plow the road on Monday February 13th but found that it could not be accomplished without damaging the small plow or potentially tearing up the road. Thus, the decision was made to keep the road closed until temperatures warm enough to soften the ice and enable widening the road. Similar conditions exist at Nelson Drive. The trailhead is not plowed and people driving should plan to park along Broadway Ave and walk to the trailhead.

Teton County Parks and Recreation Department will continue grooming the Cache Creek trail on Friday. District Ranger Dale Deiter said that he recognizes that the longer walk is inconvenient but hopes that people will still visit the drainage and take advantage of the chance to experience Cache Creek with fewer people around. The area will continue to be patrolled with conditions checked daily. Warmer temperatures are forecasted, increasing the hope that the road can be opened early next week. In the meantime, recreationists may also want to explore the many alternative areas available to ski, walk, bike, or exercise your dog. Check out the Jackson Hole Nordic Report at www.jhnordic.com for ideas or contact the Bridger-Teton National Forest at 307-739-5500 for suggestions.