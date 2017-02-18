Celebrate President’s Day In A National Park

What do all U.S. presidents have in common? National parks. The legacies of each person that served in our nation’s highest office are preserved in national parks around the country – including the White House where history is constantly made. Discover the places and stories of presidents this weekend and enjoy free entrance to all national parks on Presidents’ Day – February 20th.
“Every person to hold the office of president of the United States is represented in our national parks through historic homes, places of significant national events, national monument designations, conservation areas, and more,” said Acting National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds. “We invite everyone to reflect on the role of presidents in a park this weekend.”
Here are a few ways to commemorate Presidents’ Day in national parks this weekend:
Meet a President! – President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter will mark Presidents Day at Jimmy Carter National Historic Site by sharing personal insights on the Camp David Accords. The program will take place in the Plains High School auditorium Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Plains, Georgia. A live broadcast of the event may be viewed at carter.internet2.edu.
Attend a Presidents’ Day program or event – Whether celebrating George Washington’s birthday at Valley Forge National Historical Park, listening to a special concert at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, or meeting President Ulysses S. Grant at General Grant National Memorial, join in the special programs taking place in parks this weekend.
Visit the home of a president – The National Park Service is the caretaker of personal homes of 20 U.S. presidents. Learn more about what shaped some of the most influential leaders in American history by walking in their footsteps. Get a glimpse of other presidential homes through drawings and photographs available online.
Take a Presidential Tour in Washington, D.C. – Regardless of their beginnings and backgrounds, every U.S. president was inevitably tied to our nation’s capital. Take a tour of presidential places in Washington, D.C. to learn more about their lives and impact. Discover which president has an entire island for a memorial, who was the longest serving president, which presidential monument was not completed, and more. Visit the White House Visitor Center to peak into the lives of the 43 presidents that called the famed mansion “home.”
To learn more about U.S. presidents and our national parks, please visit: www.nps.gov/subjects/presidents/index.htm.
Photo: NPS