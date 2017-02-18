Celebrate President’s Day In A National Park

What do all U.S. presidents have in common? National parks. The legacies of each person that served in our nation’s highest office are preserved in national parks around the country – including the White House where history is constantly made. Discover the places and stories of presidents this weekend and enjoy free entrance to all national parks on Presidents’ Day – February 20th.

“Every person to hold the office of president of the United States is represented in our national parks through historic homes, places of significant national events, national monument designations, conservation areas, and more,” said Acting National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds. “We invite everyone to reflect on the role of presidents in a park this weekend.”

Here are a few ways to commemorate Presidents’ Day in national parks this weekend:

To learn more about U.S. presidents and our national parks, please visit: www.nps.gov/subjects/presidents/index.htm.

Photo: NPS