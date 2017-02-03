Council Set To Meet

SPET taxes and affordable housing will be part of the discussion as the Jackson Town Council meets Monday.

Beginning with a joint meeting with the County commission at 3pm, the group will talk about the stalled planning process and what the next steps are to re-start the land development regulation re-write.

They will also discuss the upcoming SPET election and try to narrow down what has been a growing list of items to appear on the ballot.

Additionally, the affordable housing project planned for Redmond Street will bet closer to a funding agreement.

When the council meets for its regular meeting, it will award a bid on the contract for bike-sharing. It is also slated to make some final approvals aimed at bring the Hidden Hollow housing project to fruition. The 48-foot-tall development at the north entrance to town will build ‘deed-restricted’ apartments and luxury homes up against the boundary of the elk refuge. The deed restriction is proposed to be based on whether the tenant lives and works in Teton County

The joint meeting is at 2pm, the regular meeting is at 6.