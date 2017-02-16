Dinner With A Doc Features Spine Specialist

On Thursday, February 23, from 5 to 7 pm, St. John’s Medical Center will offer Dinner with a Doc at the Senior Center of Jackson Hole. The evening will feature spine specialist Christopher Hills, DO, whose topic is “Suffering from Back Pain? Leg Pain that Radiates?” In his talk, Dr. Hills will address how to prevent and treat back pain issues and will answer questions.

The dinner will be preceded by an indoor exercise class with Leslie Roberts, certified personal trainer. The exercise class starts at 5 pm, the dinner begins at 6 pm, and the talk follows.

The menu includes spinach & strawberry salad, parmesan fish with lemon and spices, roasted root vegetables, banana, and chocolate surprise cake. The dinner is free for seniors, due to support from the St. John’s Hospital Foundation, and $8 for guests. RSVP to the Senior Center at 733-7300.

Dr. Hills is medical director of St. John’s new Peak Spine Center and a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Teton Orthopedics. Opening at the end of February, the Peak Spine Center is a comprehensive program based on national best practices and the fundamental principles of wellness. The Peak Spine Center offers advanced surgical techniques and pain management in an environment that maximizes patient recovery through education, a culture of early mobility, and family involvement.

Dr. Hills received his orthopedic surgery training at Madigan Army Medical Center, and his military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. He completed a fellowship in adult spine surgery at Duke University Medical Center, training in minimally invasive spine and complex cervical reconstructive techniques.