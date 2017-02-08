Top Stories February 8, 2017

Flood Watch In Effect

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of northwest Wyoming and west central
  Wyoming, including the following areas, in northwest Wyoming,
  Jackson Hole. In west central Wyoming, Star Valley.

* From late tonight through late Thursday night

* Snow will change to rain on Thursday and combined with melting
  snow may cause localized flooding in portions of the Jackson
  and Star Valleys from Thursday into Thursday night.

* Rain and melting snow may cause some localized flooding of low
lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
