...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of northwest Wyoming and west central Wyoming, including the following areas, in northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole. In west central Wyoming, Star Valley. * From late tonight through late Thursday night * Snow will change to rain on Thursday and combined with melting snow may cause localized flooding in portions of the Jackson and Star Valleys from Thursday into Thursday night. * Rain and melting snow may cause some localized flooding of low lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.