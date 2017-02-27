Governor Mead Announces ENDOW Website

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead is pleased to announce a new website for the ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) Initiative. The site endowyo.biz was created through a partnership between the Governor’s office, the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Office of Tourism. The site offers people a single, digital location to find information about ENDOW.

A survey on the home page of the new site seeks input from citizens. The public’s response to this request for information will identify individuals interested in serving in some capacity and help the initiative move forward.

“I am pleased by the interest shown in the ENDOW Initiative. A website will keep the citizens of Wyoming informed and engaged as the Initiative advances,” Governor Mead said. “With this new site, we now have the means to broaden our communications efforts.”

Facebook and Twitter accounts are also new and allow people to follow the latest developments of the Initiative.