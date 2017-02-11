Governor Mead Issues Executive Order to Assist Counties with Flooding

Governor Matt Mead issued an Executive Order on Friday, February 10, declaring a State of Emergency in response to severe weather and flood conditions across Wyoming. Health and safety are paramount considerations. The Order directs the Office of Homeland Security and the Wyoming National Guard to take all appropriate and necessary steps to aid citizens in affected areas.

Based on the Governor’s action, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security is assisting Fremont, Teton and Washakie counties with their proactive response to conditions. Teton County experienced widespread power outages but expects power to be restored late this afternoon. Teton County residents should be able to resume normal activity and businesses will be fully operational. Homeland Security is assisting with sandbagging operations due to high water on the Popo Agie River near Hudson. The Wyoming National Guard has activated two rapid action teams to assist with ice jams in Worland. Each team consists of 20 soldiers. Several homes have been evacuated in Worland due to rising water in the Big Horn River.

The Executive Order is available on the Governor’s website at governor.wyo.gov/documents/executive-orders.