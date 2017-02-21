Grief Support Begins At St. John’s Medical Center

St. John’s Medical Center Hospice will offer “Growing Through Grief,” an eight-week grief support program beginning on Thursday, March 2.

The group will focus on supporting those experiencing the loss of a loved one. It meets on Thursdays from 1:00 to 2:00 pm and will continue through May 5 (with a hiatus during spring break).

“Grief is a natural process that we will all be faced with it at some point in life, yet people often feel alone in this process,” said the group’s leader, Oliver Goss, licensed clinical social worker at St. John’s Hospice. “This group offers a safe space for bereaved adults to share and support one another while participating in activities that help to process the emotions and experiences each person is facing.”

Each week will include a different discussion topic and activity, as well as voluntary homework assignments. Topics include: common responses to loss, handling difficult emotions, holistic approaches to grief, remembering, adjusting to loss, managing stress, preparing for special occasions, and finding meaning.

For more information and to sign up for “Growing Through Grief,” please call Mr. Goss at 739-7483.

St. John’s Hospice also offers a drop-in support group led by Mr. Goss. The group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, from noon to 1 pm. The session’s topic is determined by the members who are present. Please call 739 7483 in advance.

Mr. Goss received a master’s degree in social work at Eastern Washington University and has worked with children, families, and couples for 17 years. For the past six years, he also served as the hospice social worker for Access Home Care and Hospice in Afton, WY, where he provided bereavement support for families.