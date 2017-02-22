Hotel Jackson Earns Coveted Four-Star Recognition By Forbes

Hotel Jackson Earns Prestigious Award; All Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com

Forbes Travel Guide today unveiled its annual Star Rating list, naming Hotel Jackson as a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel. Hotel Jackson will be showcased with all of the Star Rating recipients on ForbesTravelGuide.com. This news follows an announcement last month that Hotel Jackson received a 2017 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice award, ranking it among the top 25 hotels in the USA by TripAdvisor users.

Hotel Jackson is the newest luxury, boutique hotel in downtown Jackson located just steps from the famous Jackson Hole Town Square. The award-winning LEED-built property features timeless mountain-meets-modern design and exceptional luxury hospitality. The family-owned and operated hotel is the passion project of Jim Darwiche and his desire to connect guests to the authentic culture, ideas and values of Jackson Hole and the West.

“It is a great honor to be recognized as a Four-Star hotel by Forbes Travel Guide less than two years after we opened,” said Jim Darwiche, Owner and General Manager. “After 40 years in Jackson Hole with my wife Safaa and my sons Sadek and Dorian, it is our pleasure to bring the best of Jackson Hole to guests and residents alike.”

Hotel Jackson is the latest addition to the luxury travel ratings that have been the gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958.

“We are delighted to recognize the 2017 Star Rating recipients, an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas that demonstrates a strong culture of service,” said Gerard J. Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

“In an online environment of confusion and clutter, Forbes Travel Guide is the most trusted source of information to assist guests in making informed decisions,” Inzerillo said. “These properties, the largest and most global group in the company’s history, achieve an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality, underscoring our overall mission of positively contributing to the international tourism industry as well as individual hotel experience. We are proud to congratulate everyone associated with the prestigious properties recognized today.”

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, visit www.forbestravelguide.com/about/ratings.

