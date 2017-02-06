Jackson Hole Fire / EMS Respond to a Partial Roof Collapse at Sears Building

Members of the Jackson Hole Fire Department and the Jackson Police Department responded Monday evening to a call received by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

At 6:05 PM the manager of Sears called dispatch to report a potential partial collapse of the building’s roof due to snow loading.

When Jackson Hole Fire/EMS arrived on the scene minutes later Fire Chief Mike Moyer’s top priorities were to ensure that the building was evacuated, to have the building’s water, utilities and gas shut off and to establish a perimeter around the building to protect public safety.

According to Moyer there was obvious buckling of the building and ceiling tiles in a portion of the Sears building were about 5 feet from the floor due to the collapse.

The building with the damage houses three separate businesses: Sears, Axis Gymnastics Academy, and the Hole Bowl. There were people in the adjacent business, Axis Gymnastics, but when the Axis employees heard a crashing noise they took action and evacuated everyone from the building.

According to one of the Axis employees there were approximately 25 students and 5 Axis employees in gymnasium at the time of the collapse. The coaches at Axis moved their group of students to a separate building in the plaza and called parents to provide information and pick-up instructions.

“We are very fortunate that everyone is out safely,” said Moyer. Members of Jackson Hole Fire EMS utilized the department’s aerial fire apparatus to survey the damaged roof from above while ground crews worked alongside Lower Valley Energy staff to ensure that gas and electric to the building were turned off.

First responders are asking the public to avoid the area of Sears, Axis Academy, and Jackson Hole Bowl until further notice. First responders are working to make the scene stable and safe at this time.

Teton County Emergency Management had issued a Community Nixle Message earlier in the day cautioning that wet, heavy snow can lead to stress on roofs, roof slides and shoveling injuries.

This Nixle message can be found at this website: https://local.nixle.com/alert/5843310/