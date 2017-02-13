Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Has Deepest Snow Pack in the Country

After five days without power, today, Monday, February 13th, all of Teton Village is open for business. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) re-opened all lifts at 9 am this morning to eager destination visitors and local skiers and riders.



Skiers and riders were back out on the slopes today enjoying the deepest February in the resort’s history.

Photo taken 2.13.17, Photo credit: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, currently with 434 inches of total snowfall for the season, and snow depths of 135 inches on the upper mountain and 91 inches at mid-mountain, is experiencing one of the deepest winters in the resort’s history. It snowed every day the first twelve days of the month, making this the snowiest February to date. In that time Rendezvous Bowl received over 7.5 feet of snow, which has resulted in the second deepest snowpack Rendezvous Bowl has ever seen.

“Last week’s storm event, which resulted in the collapse of 17 power poles on Tuesday night left all of Teton Village without power. Lower Valley Energy began immediately in their work to restore power,” stated Jerry Blann, JHMR President. “It was a superb community effort to get power restored so quickly, and we are very grateful to the many organizations that provided support last week,” Blann went on to note.

To add to the challenge of repairing the damaged power lines, there was an intense winter storm that lasted through Saturday morning which deposited significant snowfall at upper elevations and wet conditions in the valley floor. “Safety was the first priority throughout last week’s events, and our staff did a fantastic job bringing the mountain online in a safe and timely manner,” Blann commented.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort would like to thank the following partners and staff who helped provide services and support to get Teton Village power restored in five days time. These partners, among countless others, went above and beyond to support our community through this challenge.

Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce

Jackson Hole Central Reservations

Jackson Hole Fire/ EMS

Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board

Lower Valley Energy and the supporting teams from the region

Teton County Emergency Management

Teton County Sheriff’s Department

Teton Village Fire Department

Teton Village Association

JHMR Operations Staff

Jackson Hole Resort Lodging Staff