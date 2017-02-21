JHMR Down With High Winds

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Closed for Day

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will remain closed for the day due to significant high winds and avalanche conditions. This morning, JHMR mountain operations staff attempted to open the mountain, but at noon today, it was decided JHMR will remain closed for the safety of the staff and guests. JHMR Ticket Offices are issuing total refunds for all skiers and riders today. JHMR also would like to remind everyone no uphill travel is allowed on the mountain at any time, but particularly today, as avalanche mitigation work is taking place.

“Our operations staff and patrol were on the mountain all morning, and attempted to open terrain, but due to winds affecting lift operations and avalanche conditions resulting from the new heavy snowfall, we did not feel comfortable opening for the day,” stated JHMR Vice President Operations Tim Mason.

The storm system that dropped 18 inches of snow in the last 48 hours is expected to continue to affect the Tetons through tomorrow morning, and there is a Winter Storm Warning through 5am Wednesday. High winds and precipitation will then begin to dissipate and temperatures will cool down. With this forecast, JHMR is planning to operate tomorrow and will be updating as conditions changes on https://www.jacksonhole.com/weather-snow-report.html#snowReportCond.

