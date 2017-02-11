JHMR Update

JHMR received a positive update from Lower Valley Energy yesterday, which stated work was going smoothly and that power restoration to Teton Village could happen as early as late Todayday “barring any unforeseen weather or equipment related issue.”

JHMR at this time is still planning to re-open for skiing and riding on Monday morning. The weather report calls for tapering snow on Saturday and sunny conditions on Sunday which will allow for better conditions for operations staff to prepare the mountain to open after a tremendous multi-day storm cycle that brought significant snowfall and moisture to all elevation.

Stay tuned to jacksonhole.com and JHMR social channels for up to date information on the closure. We will be updating the site twice daily or as conditions change. Frequently Asked Questions, click here.

Reminders: No unnecessary travel on Highway 390 is still in effect. No uphill travel on the mountain is being strictly enforced at the time too.

Refunds and Contact Information: Hoback Sports in the Town of Jackson is open this weekend and is processing ticket refunds tomorrow from 8am until 4pm. Customer Service inquiries can be directed to info@jacksonhole.com and customerservice@jacksonhole.com

Best phone number to reach our Customer Care staff is 307 739 2654.

Town of Jackson: A reminder that the Town of Jackson is not affected by the power outage in Teton Village, and businesses are operating as usual.

Airport: The Jackson Hole Airport is running on generator power and operations are functioning normally. Some flights may be impacted due to inclement weather in other parts of the United States.

About Road Closures: For information about road closures, please visit WYDOT: www.wyoroad.info.