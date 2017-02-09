JHMR Update

Today a great deal of progress was made by Lower Valley Energy and they are currently installing new power poles along Highway 390. 25 additional crew members from five different cities have been working around the clock to get power back to Teton Village. At this time JHMR is still aiming for a Monday opening, but will continue to update twice daily on the situation. JHMR Ski Patrollers were able to conduct avalanche mitigation work on the mountain earlier today. With new snow and warming temperatures the patrol saw many results from this work, and will continue with mitigation work daily throughout the closure.

At this time Snake River Canyon, Teton Pass and Hoback Canyon are all closed to travel in and out of the valley. With a winter storm warning through 5 PM Friday we are not anticipating Teton Pass to open before Saturday or Snake River Canyon to open today.

Reminders: No unnecessary travel on Highway 390 is still in effect. No uphill travel on the mountain is being strictly enforced at the time too.

Refunds and Contact Information: Hoback Sports in the Town of Jackson is open tomorrow starting at 8am and able to process ticket refunds. Customer Service inquiries can be directed to info@jacksonhole.com and customerservice@jacksonhole.com . Best phone number to reach our Customer Care staff is 307 739 2654.

Airport: The Jackson Hole Airport is running on generator power and operations are functioning normally. Some flights may be impacted due to inclement weather in other parts of the United States.

For more information, and where these regular twice daily updated will be posted, click here.