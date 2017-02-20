Kiwanis Completes Gift Of Audiology Booth

The Kiwanis Club of Jackson Hole recently completed its $25,000 pledge to St. John’s Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a new audiology booth for the audiology practice at St. John’s Medical Center. Kiwanis raised funds for this gift through the Kiwanis Follies, its annual fundraiser.

“This gift allows St. John’s to be at the forefront of hearing testing for all ages,” said John Goettler, president of the St. John’s Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to Kiwanis, we’ve purchased a state-of-the-art audiology booth that is ideally configured for pediatric testing. It’s open and bright, with enough space for a parent to be there with the child.”

The audiology booth features wall panels filled with three specific minerals, providing optimal sound quality. The windows feature sound insulation, while allowing caregivers to view the patient.

“An additional improvement in the new audiology booth is the roof-mounted LED lighting system,” said St. John’s audiologist Rosanne Prince, AuD. “The lights stay cool and operate on dimmer switches to provide precise lighting levels. This is an important feature when trying to get an infant to be comfortable or even go to sleep for tests such as auditory brainstem response.”

St. John’s Audiology & Hearing Aids offers hearing testing for all ages, hearing aid sales and repairs, and custom hearing protection. For information, call 733 9141 or visit tetonhospital.org/audiology

“The mission of Kiwanis International is Serving the Children of the World,” said Jackson Kiwanis Club president David Auge. “The Jackson club does just that, by raising money to benefit the children in Jackson and surrounding communities through projects like the pediatric audiology booth.” The club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 12:05 to 1 pm in the Subaru dealership conference room. For information, contact Auge at 733 6600.