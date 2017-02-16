Lodging Tax Funds Will Help Make Rest Of Season Successful

Yesterday, the Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board, who is in charge of Lodging Tax Distribution held a special meeting to approve the allocation of up to $200,000 from their emergency reserve fund in order to help the community deal with a lost week of business in Teton Village

The Board, which has been building funds to deal with unforeseen conditions like last week’s windstorm and power outage that closed the skiing and retail functions of Teton Village, have allocated $100,000 towards marketing to reach travelers during the crucial next few weeks. Additionally, the group will sendup to $100,000 for travel incentive programs.

This effort is to help offset last weeks close at Teton Village and the loss of revenue to Teton County area businesses by bringing in additional visitors to Teton County over the next 8 weeks to the end of the 2017 winter season.

The action was approved unanimously.

The storm resulted in the complete shut- down of Teton Village for 5 days along with the closure of major access roads in and out of the valley. The airport also was impacted by the power outage and severe weather which resulted in an interruption of service. Subsequent rain also wreaked havoc on the town of Jackson that initiated flood warnings. The County declared a State of Emergency and subsequently a Natural Disaster. Many residents were displaced, businesses suffered significant losses and employees suffered loss of wages.

The JHTTB noted that the monies will add funding to existing marketing efforts to boost media, marketing and advertising to make sure that the remainder of the winter tourism season is strong and that the world knows that JacksonHole is open for business.

