LVE Details Power Restoration Plan

Lower Valley Energy suffered a major outage that began yesterday evening near Teton Village. 17 steel transmission poles buckled on the Moose-Wilson road causing a major outage in Teton County. We expect Teton Village to be out of power for 5-7 days.

Re-route power, hopefully at least on an intermittent basis, to the airport area this afternoon

Clear snow to gain acess to each transmission pole and then begin erecting temporary wooden poles

The cause for the downed transmission lines are still not yet known though the are experienced higher than normal wind gusts (up to 90+ mph).

All Lower Valley Energy crews have been dispatched along with crews from 5 neighboring utilities heading here to assist.