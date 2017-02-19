Montana Battlefield Looking For Cultural Demonstrators

Big Hole National Battlefield is looking for cultural demonstrators to share their stories and skills with the public. We are seeking interested participants for Coyote Camp (May 22 – May 26) and the Summer Speaker Series, (potential weekend dates starting with June 24 – August 13). Housing, mileage, per diem, and honorarium will be provided.

If you are interested in being a part of either (or both) of these exciting programs please contact the park for an application at (406) 689-3155 x 1029 or-mail us at biho_visitor_information @ nps.gov All applications must be received by March 1, 2017.

The Big Hole National Battlefield commemorates the tragic events of the Nez Perce Flight of 1877, when the 7th U.S. Infantry pursued Nez Perce families through Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana. On August 9-10, 1877, nearly four months into the conflict, between 60 – 90 Nez Perce men, women and children and 31 soldiers/civilian volunteers lost their lives at the Battle of the Big Hole, one of the bloodiest conflicts in the history of the American West.

Photo: NPS