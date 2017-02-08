Mountain Resort Closed Until Further Notice

Due to a massive wind storm last night, a significant number of power poles along Highway 390 were blown down, causing Teton Village to lose power. This power outage is being addressed by Lower Valley Energy, but the significance of this damage will be impacting Teton Village for up to seven days. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will not be operating until further notice. All events scheduled for this week and weekend will be canceled, specifically Skijoring and Special Olympics.

Safety is the first concern for JHMR visitors and staff, and JHMR is asking for only specific operational staff come to Teton Village today and request that no unnecessary travel to Teton Village is in effect until further notice. With another weather system coming into the area tonight, there is a winter storm watch in effect for the higher elevations. Warming temperatures could result in possible flooding in the valley, making conditions challenging for many reasons. JHMR is seriously enforcing no uphill travel this week and asks everyone to stay off the mountain. JHMR will be issuing refunds for all visitors, but at this time, we do not have a location to process those refunds. Updates on operations and incident information will be updated as they come in at www.jacksonhole.com/weather-snow-report.html

Teton Village Fire Department will be providing emergency services throughout this incident, and will be updating hotels and businesses as information comes in. The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Hole Central Reservation will be assisting with lodging and travel options for displaced guests.