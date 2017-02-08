- February 8, 2017

No Parking In Ranch Lot At Teton Village Today

by Jackson Hole. Media

The Ranch parking lot in Teton Village is currently inaccessible due to down power lines on Apres Vous Road, severely limiting the availability of parking. We ask employees and visitors to please ride the START Bus to Teton Village today.

Due to the current power outage in Teton Village, TVA will suspend paid parking operations in the Village lots today. We will provide more information as it is available.

Comments 2
Leave a comment

*

*