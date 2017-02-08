No Parking In Ranch Lot At Teton Village Today

The Ranch parking lot in Teton Village is currently inaccessible due to down power lines on Apres Vous Road, severely limiting the availability of parking. We ask employees and visitors to please ride the START Bus to Teton Village today.
Due to the current power outage in Teton Village, TVA will suspend paid parking operations in the Village lots today. We will provide more information as it is available.
Hello. I am a JH Sports employee. My car is stuck in the ranch lot. Is there any way to access it to bring it home? When is it expected if not? Should I be concerned with towing?
Hey Nick, I don’t know the answer to your question – But I would shoot an email to anna cole at anna.cole@jacksonhole.com
Hope that helps – good luck!