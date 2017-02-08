No Unnecessary Travel On Teton Village Road

Teton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind travelers on Highway 390/Teton Village Rd to use extreme caution and to slow down tonight and over the next few days. There will be large amounts of heavy equipment from various utility companies in the area trying to restore power to our community. Please slow down around this equipment and only travel on Highway 390 if absolutely necessary.

Teton Village Association would like to remind the community that power is still out at Teton Village, and that there are very limited to no public services available. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has closed the ski resort until at least Monday February 13th as well. If you do not need to travel to Teton Village, avoid the area to allow emergency crews and public works professionals to get power back up and running. There is NO EVACUATION ORDER in place for Teton Village at this time, nor is one anticipated.

Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce would like to remind people that other areas of the County outside of Teton Village do have power and are still offering exceptional visitor services in Jackson Hole. Call 307-733-3316 for information on what is open and available.

WYDOT has issued a No Unnecessary Travel advisory for all State roads in Teton County from tonight 2/8 through tomorrow 2/9. An approaching storm system that may include mountain snow and valley rain will likely cause dangerous travel conditions. Commuters and businesses should plan accordingly.