Park Asks For Comments On Grouse Near Airport

Public Comments Encouraged for Airport Wildlife Hazard Management

and Habitat Restoration Environmental Assessment

Grand Teton National Park is developing an environmental assessment to address wildlife hazard mitigation and greater sage-grouse habitat restoration in and around the Jackson Hole Airport in the park. Public comments regarding the document are encouraged and requested by March 8.

The purpose of the assessment is to analyze the impact of potential park actions to minimize wildlife hazards, particularly aircraft collisions with the greater sage-grouse, at the Jackson Hole Airport while protecting park resources and values. An important component of the mitigation is improving greater sage-grouse habitat surrounding the airport to encourage movement of the birds off-site.

During the scoping period for this environmental assessment, the National Park Service seeks input from the public on relevant issues, potential alternatives, concerns, opportunities, or topics that should be addressed during the planning effort. Additional opportunities for public involvement will also be provided later in the planning process.

Jackson Hole Airport is located on 533 acres within Grand Teton National Park, approximately 10 miles north of Jackson in northwest Wyoming. It is the only commercial airport in the United States located entirely within the boundaries of a national park.



In 2014 a wildlife hazard management plan was developed for the airport, including a well-defined set of policies, goals, and standards to reduce the risk of wildlife strikes to aircraft. Successful implementation of these efforts is critical to ensure the protection of human health and safety, as well as local wildlife.

Additional information, including a scoping newsletter, is available at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/grte. Comments can be provided electronically online at this same website, or can be mailed to the park.