Rental Housing Project In 4th Year Of Discussions

The Town Council will meet today on the current status of negotiations with the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust regarding the Redmond Hall Project and an agreement for $2.1 million dollars from the Town.

The project has languished while Teton County and the Town have disagreed about funding.

The Redmond Hall project is an affordable rental housing project developed by the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust that will provide 26 new units in addition to the 2 existing units at the corner of Redmond and Hall Streets in East Jackson.

The land was purchased by the Town in 2013 for 1.6 million dollars. Four years later, the elected officials are still struggling to raise the funds to build it.

One solution could be the SPET tax, an increase in sales tax that has a list of 80 million dollars in proposals

The Town Council may make a decision at the workshop on this item, or may take it under advisement for a final decision to be made at a later meeting.

Today’s meeting is at 3PM a the Town Hall.