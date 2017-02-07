Roof Slide Kills Man In Park City/Officials Warn Of Danger

Park City window washer Jon Henry, 50, was working on a house Friday in the Old Town section of the Utah ski town when he was struck by a sliding slab of ice and snow.

The slab that struck Henry weighed about 300 pounds, so heavy that rescue workers, unable to lift the ice, needed sledgehammers to get to him.

Henry suffered critical head trauma and was flown to Salt Lake for treatment.

Henry died on Saturday.

With that in mind, and with the partial collapse of the Sears roof last night, authorities are reminding residents to take precautions.

Many valley residents and businesses are experiencing snow loads on structures that have not been seen in these parts in a long time. According to the Teton County/Town of Jackson/Teton Conservation District Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (https://goo.gl/tXqDOH), Winter Storms and Avalanches have some of the highest hazard consequences in our area.

Teton County Emergency Management would like to provide some resources to help this winter season:

Take your time and know your limits when shoveling snow. Working beyond your limits can result in injuries and heart attacks. If you have neighbors with special needs who can’t remove their own snow, offer to help them out. https://goo.gl/ZrZDO1



Snow loading on roofs is become a significant concern throughout the valley. If you don’t have experience working on a roof, call a contractor or landscaper with roof-clearing experience to help you out. Check attachments to this email for info on roof snow-loading and roof snow removal from FEMA.



Many roofs in the valley are sliding with little notice. Don’t linger in doorways or at the edge of rooflines of buildings, and remain aware of your surroundings.



Keep those fire hydrants clear! Fighting structure fires in the winter is hard enough. Without readily available water from hydrants, it may be near impossible. If you have a hydrant on or near your property, shovel it out for easy fire department access.



Although it’s warm now, the next cold snap can be right around the corner. Check out these resources for info on cold weather safety. https://goo.gl/eR06CW https://goo.gl/t84FWk



Town of Jackson Engineering Department reminds anyone who may be removing snow from roofs in the Town of Jackson that if you are shoveling snow into the city right-of-ways, you must first get a Public Rigth-of-Way Permit from Town of Jackson Engineering. To get a permit or if you have questions, contact Associate Engineer Josh Frappart JFrappart@ci.jackson.wy.us 307-733-3079 x1413.