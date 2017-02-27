Snow King Mountain Proposes Alternative Expansion

Snow King Mountain announced today an alternative expansion concept for their Phase 2 Development Plan with the Bridger-Teton Forest Service. The plan would place the new lift for beginner and intermediate skiing on the south side of the mountain and reduce the expansion footprint on the east side of the resort.

“Over the past eight months we have implemented an extensive public education campaign to gather feedback from the community,” said Ryan Stanley, General Manager. “While a significant majority of the community is supportive of our Phase 2 Plan, there is a group of east Jackson homeowners who have concerns with the proposed lift to the east. We have listened, taken their comments to heart, and are working with the Forest Service to develop an alternative concept.”

Under the new designs, Snow King would reduce the expansion footprint on the east side and create a larger buffer from the homeowners. The proposed lift on the east side would be eliminated and the new runs would not cross existing summer trails. The alternative plan is to install a chairlift for new intermediate runs on the south side of the mountain, on land currently within the existing ski area special use permit. Expansion to the east and west would still occur, but on a smaller scale, in order to construct a maintenance/access road, and build the restaurant, observatory and gondola at the summit, and the new lift to the south.

“We hope to move forward with a public scoping in the near future and let the public provide comments on the plan directly to the Bridger Teton Forest.” Following this public comment period an Environmental Impact Statement will be conducted to find out if proposed projects are feasible from an environmental perspective.”