Snow Removal Planned Throughout the Day & Flooding Information

Town of Jackson Public Works crews will be scraping and moving snow and ice on Town streets and in Town alleys throughout the day with large snow moving equipment.

The Town of Jackson is asking for the assistance and cooperation of car owners. As crews work to remove snow, ice and water from the roads the Town is asking that people do not park on streets and in alleys if possible, or to move parked vehicles as Town crews work in the vicinity of parked vehicles.

These operations typically occur late at night and during the early morning hours when the parking ban is in effect. Due to the extreme nature of the weather and the road conditions the decision has been made to continue to work on streets throughout the day.

The Town will have every piece of equipment that they own working today including 3 scrapers, 2 loaders and 4 dump trucks.

Please give these crews space and accesses to roads and alleys as they work. Your cooperation is appreciated.

If you live in the Town of Jackson and are experiencing flooding in your street or alleyway please call Amy Renova at the Public Works Department at 733-3079 and report the issue and provide an address. The information will be relayed to the Streets Manager who will schedule a Public Works employee to address the issue as soon as possible.

Residents and businesses of Teton County and the Town of Jackson can get sandbags and sand to help protect property from snowmelt flooding. Those that need sandbags are responsible for filling, transportation and disposal of sandbags following the flood event. You can get sandbags at:

– Teton County Road & Levee (3190 S. Adams Canyon Dr.). Call for an appointment at

307-733-7190.

– Town of Jackson City Shops Yard (450 W. Snow King Ave.). Bags, sand, and shovel are available. Call first for details: 307-733-3079.

“Please plan ahead if you think you may need sandbags; we cannot guarantee they will be available after hours or on weekends.”

For additional information please contact Carl Pelletier, the Town of Jackson’s Public Information Officer at cpelletier@townofjackson.com or (307) 734-3488.