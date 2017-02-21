Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Riverton WY 714 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2017 WYZ013-023-212300- Jackson Hole-Star Valley- Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star Valley Ranch, and Thayne 714 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2017 ...Rain changing to snow in Jackson Hole and the Star Valley tonight... Rain showers will continue today in the Jackson and Star Valleys, with temperatures remaining in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. A cold front will quickly move southward over the area this evening, changing the rain back over to snow. Slick, icy patches could form tonight, especially for areas of standing water. 1 to 3 inches will be possible during the overnight hours. Light snow will continue Wednesday, with accumulations staying under 1 inch.