- February 21, 2017

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Riverton WY
714 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2017

WYZ013-023-212300-
Jackson Hole-Star Valley-
Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine,
Star Valley Ranch, and Thayne
714 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2017

...Rain changing to snow in Jackson Hole and the Star Valley
tonight...

Rain showers will continue today in the Jackson and Star Valleys,
with temperatures remaining in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.
A cold front will quickly move southward over the area this
evening, changing the rain back over to snow. Slick, icy
patches could form tonight, especially for areas of standing
water. 1 to 3 inches will be possible during the overnight hours.
Light snow will continue Wednesday, with accumulations staying
under 1 inch.
