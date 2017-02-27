Speech Team Wins in Greybull

The Jackson Hole High School Speech and Debate team won the Greybull invitational tournament, held at Greybull High School on February 24-25. Jackson brought home the overall trophy by earning 120 sweepstakes points. Seven schools attended the meet. The JHHS team, coached by Londe and Peggy Gagnon, traveled with 18 of its 21 team members to the tournament.

The Public Forum Debate team of sophomores Shoshana Sangros and Samantha Smith along with the team of senior Mataya Foster and junior Aaron Trauner led the Jackson squad by tying for first place in the event. The four competitors moved through the meet arguing both sides of whether or not the United States should continue to pressure Israel to work toward a two-state solution.Trauner continued his successful tournament by earning third place in Congressional Debate.

Extemporaneous Speaking, an event in which Jackson has shown particular strength this year, proved again to be fruitful this weekend. Junior Ellie Dunn led the category with a first place award, with freshmen Darcy Mueller and Maleah Tuttle earning fourth and fifth respectively. Sophomore Anushka Olvera rounded out the finishes with her sixth place medal.

Dunn went on the claim a first place finish in Lincoln Douglas debate while freshman River Gayton earned third place. The debaters argued whether or not the US ought to guarantee the right to housing.

Informative Speaking also proved to be a lucrative event for JHHS. Foster earned fourth place with her speech on self defense, Gayton brought home third with her topic about bees, and Smith placed second with her exploration of glass.

Senior and team captain, Kyler Arriola continued his triumphant season with a first place finish in Program Oral Interpretation, with senior Adrienne Sugarman following close behind with a second place finish. Arriola went on to place second in Humorous Interpretation with his cutting of Shrek by William Steig. Freshman Jake Todd placed fifth in the same event. Arriola rounded out the successful weekend with his second place medal in Duet Interpretation with partner, sophomore Leila Sandlin.

Sandlin went on to place first in Poetry Interpretation with her rendition of Next to Normal by Brian Yorkey. Freshman Lizeth Romero brought home a 6th place medal in Dramatic Interpretation.

The Jackson team is hosting two Speech Showcases, Tuesday and Wednesday Feb 28 & March 1. The evenings will feature the Jackson team members, in their respective events. The programs start at 7:15 PM in the Jackson Hole High School Auditorium. Tickets are $3. This is a rare opportunity to see the local team perform at home. For more information, contact coach Londe Gagnon at lgagnon@tcsd,org or 699-0537.