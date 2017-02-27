SPET Tax Heads For May Election

Town and County leaders will vote today on ballot language for a May Special Purpose Tax election. The meeting takes place at 2PM.
On the ballot is a list of projects totaling about 60 million dollars:
Fire Station #1 (Jackson) and Fire Station #3 (Hoback) Improvements
$6,800,000.00 for the purpose of funding the renovation, construction and seismic upgrades to Fire Station #1 (Jackson) and to fund the acquisition of land, easements, and the planning/engineering of a new Fire Station #3 (Hoback). This is a Teton County sponsored project.
Fleet Maintenance Facility and START Bus Storage
$15,330,000.00 for the purpose of funding planning, design, engineering, and construction of a Fleet Maintenance Facility and START Bus Storage. The Fleet Maintenance Facility services and maintains critical response and general use vehicles of the town, county, and jointly funded departments and operations. This is a Town of Jackson sponsored project.
Replacement of Current START Buses and Purchase of Additional START Buses
$5,000,000.00 for the purpose of funding the acquisition of replacement START buses for current service levels and for the purchase of additional START buses for future service expansion. This is a Town of Jackson sponsored project.
Town of Jackson/Teton County Housing
$3,500,000.00 for the purpose of funding planning, design, engineering, and construction of approximately 21 rental housing units and the planning, design, and engineering of an additional 24 rental housing units. Priority shall be given to employees of Teton County and the Town of Jackson. The rental units to be located on Town of Jackson owned property at the START Bus Facility and/or Public Works Property. This is a Town of Jackson sponsored project.
St. John’s Living Center
$17,000,000.00 for the purpose of funding planning, design, engineering, and construction of a long-term nursing home, hospice, rehabilitation center, and memory care center. This project is sponsored by the Teton County Hospital District d/b/a St. John’s Medical Center.
Central Wyoming College (CWC) – Jackson Center
$3,820,000.00 for the purpose of funding acquisition of land, easements, planning, design, engineering, construction, equipping, and furnishing of a new Central Wyoming College (CWC) – Jackson Center that shall hold classrooms, medical/science labs, offices, and a commercial kitchen. This project is sponsored by Central Wyoming College.
Town of Jackson Pedestrian Improvements
$1,500,000.00 for the purpose of funding planning, design, engineering, and construction of pedestrian improvements including sidewalks, crosswalks, and ADA facilities to connect existing sidewalks and replace aging and substandard sidewalks within the Town of Jackson. This project is sponsored by the Town of Jackson.
Teton County/Town of Jackson Recreation Center Capital Repair, Replacement, and Renovation
$2,400,000.00 for the funding of equipment purchases and construction of necessary aquatic and facility repairs, renovation, and replacement to existing infrastructure in the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center.
Redmond/Hall Affordable Housing/Rentals Project
$4,050,000.00 for the purpose of funding planning, design, engineering, and construction of affordable housing/rental units preferably at Redmond and Hall Streets in the Town of Jackson, but may be used for other affordable housing/rental projects. This project is sponsored by Teton County.
South Highway 89 Pathway and South Park Boat Ramp Underpass
$1,500,000.00 in reallocation of previously approved SPET funds, currently on hand representing the unspent funds from the South Park Loop Road Pathway, to be reallocated and utilized for the purpose of funding the planning, design, engineering, and construction of a South Highway 89 pathway and South Park Boat Ramp underpass. This project is sponsored by Teton County.