SPET Tax Heads For May Election

Fire Station #1 (Jackson) and Fire Station #3 (Hoback) Improvements

$6,800,000.00 for the purpose of funding the renovation, construction and seismic upgrades to Fire Station #1 (Jackson) and to fund the acquisition of land, easements, and the planning/engineering of a new Fire Station #3 (Hoback). This is a Teton County sponsored project.

Fleet Maintenance Facility and START Bus Storage

$15,330,000.00 for the purpose of funding planning, design, engineering, and construction of a Fleet Maintenance Facility and START Bus Storage. The Fleet Maintenance Facility services and maintains critical response and general use vehicles of the town, county, and jointly funded departments and operations. This is a Town of Jackson sponsored project.

Replacement of Current START Buses and Purchase of Additional START Buses

$5,000,000.00 for the purpose of funding the acquisition of replacement START buses for current service levels and for the purchase of additional START buses for future service expansion. This is a Town of Jackson sponsored project.