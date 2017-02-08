START Bus Fares Temporarily Waived

START Bus has announced that it will be waiving fares for all bus services beginning the morning of Thursday, February 9 until the end of the day on Sunday, February 12. Riders on all transit routes including commuter routes to Teton Valley, ID and StarValley, WY will have the opportunity to ride the bus for free.

Currently all routes will continue as regularly scheduled; however, START Bus administration encourages all riders to continue to refer to the START Bus website for the most up to the minute scheduling information.

“The START Board determined that this was one way that we could help out this community during these challenging times,” said Darren Brugmann the START Bus Director. “We truly appreciate the fact that many people have experienced high levels of inconvenience by the recent severe weather.”

For more information and the most current information on bus schedules please visit www.startbus.com or contact Anna White at (307) 733-8651. START Bus would like to thank everyone who utilizes alternative modes of transportation including public transit.