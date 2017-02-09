START Bus Routes Impacted

Due to the Snake River Canyon and Teton Pass closures

START Bus is experiencing a driver shortage. Due to being understaffed, beginning at 10:00AM

all buses servicing Teton Village will be converting to a Green Line.

START Bus will be dispatching buses on a 20-30 minute interval. Please use the START Bus Real Time Bus Locator, RouteMatch, on the website – www.startbus.com – to find out the exact location of the buses.

Riders may also call the START offices for information at 733-4521 ext. 1.

Town Shuttles will remain in full service. Tomorrow START will begin operating our summer

Green Line service to Teton Village until further notice. We will be posting that schedule on our

website.

START would like to apologize for this inconvenience and thank the community for their

continued patience during this extreme weather pattern.

For more information and the most current information on bus schedules please visit

www.startbus.com or contact Anna White at (307) 733-4521 ext. 8. START Bus would like to

thank everyone who utilizes alternative modes of transportation including public transit.