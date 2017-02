The Trash Transfer Station has resumed regular operations as of 10am this morning.

Scales are open until 3pm today, Friday, February 10th and 9am to 1pm tomorrow, Saturday, February 11th.

Please note that conditions at the wood pile are icy. Use caution when disposing of wood, and consider delaying delivery of non-urgent loads.

For more information, please contact

Teton County Integrated Solid Waste & Recycling at 733-7678.