Wildlife Cuts Use Of Moose Wilson Road

The following area is temporarily closed to public entry.

Specifically the closure encompasses an area 1⁄2 mile on either side of the unplowed portion of the Moose-Wilson road beginning at the gate near the junction of the Moose-Wilson road and the Death Canyon road and ending at the gate near the Granite Canyon trailhead. This area can be described as beginning at UTM 517998, 4832047 and heading easterly to UTM 519604, 4831786, then heading generally southwest 1⁄2 mile east of the Moose-Wilson road to UTM 517568, 4828365, then heading west to UTM 515924, 4828274, then heading generally northeasterly 1⁄2 mile west of the Moose-Wilson road back to the starting coordinate.

Closure signs are posted at gate on the Moose-Wilson road near the Death Canyon road junction and at the gate near the Granite Canyon trailhead.