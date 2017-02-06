Top Stories February 6, 2017

Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 am MST
Tuesday... 

* timing... periods of snow will continue through Tuesday morning.

* Total snowfall... 8 to 18 inches.

* Main impact... roads and highways will be slick and snow packed
  and travel could be difficult at times... including Teton and
  togwotee passes. Visibility could be reduced to under one
  quarter mile in snow and blowing snow.

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow...  and
or blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel
very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel keep some food... 
water...  and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by
dialing 5 1 1.
