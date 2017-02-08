Winter Storm Warning For Tetons & Gros Ventre Mountains/YNP

…MORE SNOW TO RETURN TO THE WESTERN MOUNTAINS… .Another Pacific system will move into the western mountains by early this evening and spread another round of snow from tonight through Friday. This system will be warmer and the snow will mix with and change to rain at times on Thursday in the lower elevations. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yellowstone Park, which is in effect until 5 PM MST Friday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…Periods of snow will begin early this evening and continue through Friday…moderate to heavy at times.

* TOTAL SNOW…Ranging from 12 to 22 inches across the Tetons, the Gros Ventre Range, and the southwest portion of Yellowstone Park, 6 to 12 inches in the central portion of Yellowstone Park, and 3 to 6 inches across the northern portions of the park in the vicinity of Mammoth.

* IMPACTS…Roads and highways may become slick and snow covered and travel will be difficult at times. Avalanche danger will likely increase on Thursday and Friday with the heavy, wet nature of the snow.

* AFFECTED AREAS: TETON AND GROS VENTRE MOUNTAINS … YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK