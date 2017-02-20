 Winter Trail & Pathway Services Update 

Jackson/Teton County Parks and Recreation has implemented some changes to its winter service levels due to recent weather.

 Pathway Plowing: All pathway plowing on South U.S. Highway 89 from Smith’s Food & Drug to Game Creek, and all West Bank pathways will continue to be plowed based on current service levels, as dictated by snow accumulation and highway clearing. South Park Loop Road pathway will now only be plowed when there is an accumulation of more than 4 inches at any given time, for the remainder of the winter season. Highway 22 pathway from Indian Trails to Emily’s Pond levee will only be plowed and cleared as deemed necessary to ensure accessibility in the spring.

 Ice Rinks: As of Wednesday, Feb. 15, the ice rinks at Owen Bircher Park and Powderhorn Park are closed for the season. The ice rinks at the Rodeo Grounds on Snow King Avenue and in Alta, Wyo., will remain open and be assessed on a daily basis as to the closure dates. Signage will be posted at the property once they are closed for the season.

 Grooming : As of Wednesday, Feb. 15, the road to Cache Creek drainage is closed until further notice by the Bridger-Teton National Forest. People are welcome to recreate in the drainage, but no parking is allowed in front of the road barrier or along Upper Cache Creek Drive. For those still wishing to access Cache Creek, small parking areas are available at May and Yokel parks. Cache Creek and Game Creek will be groomed on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Monday grooming up Cache Creek to Noker Draw will not resume until the road is opened back up by BTNF. All other in-town areas will continue to be groomed per the schedule located on the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department website at: www.tetonparksandrec.org/parks-pathways/winter-trail-grooming.

“Weather conditions have been tricky this year, but we hope to see everyone getting out when they can, getting some fresh air and enjoying the beauty of Jackson Hole in winter,” said Andrew Erskine, Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation parks manager.