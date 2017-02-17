Yellowstone Recruiting for 2017 Youth Conservation Corps

How would you like to help Yellowstone while you work, learn, play, and serve in the world’s first national park? Yellowstone National Park is currently recruiting for the 2017 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program, a residential work-based education program for young men and women between the ages of 15 and 18. Visit the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) Program page for application materials. Completed application materials must be received no later than March 1, 2017.

YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational, and work experiences. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds for the program. Corps members work together with National Park Service staff to complete conservation projects such as rehabilitation of trails, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services, and maintenance projects.

Participants and staff develop their job and leadership skills while further exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics, and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues. Corps members will also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the National Park Service and other land management agencies.

Yellowstone will offer two, month-long YCC sessions, June 11 to July 12, and July 16 to August 16. Sixty youth will be selected from across the country to participate in the program.

No previous wilderness experience is required, but a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, getting along well with others, and maintaining a positive attitude are essential for success.

Participants will be required to live on location, and room and board will be provided at a minimal cost. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and be 15 years of age by June 11, but not over 18 years of age by August 16.

Questions? Email the YCC Office.

Photo: YCC