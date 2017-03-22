2017/18 Spring Season Pass Sale JHMR

NEW THIS SPRING: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Winter 2017/18 Spring Season Pass Sale: Best Benefits & More Value for Summer and Winter

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce that the 2018 Grand Pass™, Weekend, 10-Day Plus and 7-Day Plus Passes will be available online at http://www.jacksonhole.com/season-pass.html and from the Jackson Hole Ticket Office located in Teton Village starting April 1st– May 31, 2017. This is the first time JHMR has sold passes in the spring, and the perks for buying early bring new value to the Grand Pass for both summer and winter.

During the Spring Sale, the Adult Grand Pass™ offers unlimited skiing and riding for the 2017-18 winter season, with no restrictions for $1385. The Senior Grand Pass will be offered for $955. The Grand Pass also offers great value options for youths, providing unlimited access for the next generation of skiers and riders. The Junior Grand Pass for ages 6-14 will be $200, the Student Grand Pass for ages 15-18 will be $350 and kids 5 and under ski for free. “With this spring pass sale we wanted to provide new value to our best customers, the Grand Passholders. We are pleased to offer new added value while holding pricing to last year,” stated Jerry Blann, JHMR President.

Just like the snow in Rendezvous Bowl, the benefits to buying your pass during the Spring Sale are stacking up nicely. The Grand Pass™ comes with four (4) 50% discounted buddy passes for friends and family (instead of 2 in August Sale), and if you buy before April 9th, you can use next year’s season pass for the remainder of this ski season. That’s right – we didn’t want you to miss out on the deepest winter of all time! When you purchase a Grand Pass during the Spring Sale, your pass provides unlimited summer sightseeing lift access (does not include Bike Park and August 21st is blacked out for special operations for the solar eclipse). Finally for the Spring Sale, there is a $150 down payment option which includes a $25 service charge, and full payment is due by August 31st. This down payment and service charge are non-refundable.

Buddy passes are transferable and can be presented at the ticket window for a 50% discount off the winter window lift ticket price. Buddy Passes are not available for redemption 12/20/17 through 1/5/18, and 2/16/18 through 2/25/18.

All 2017/18 Grand Passes™ include a winter START bus pass, complimentary summer 2017 Tram and Bridger Gondola access, discounts at JHMR restaurants, retail, rental and repair stores, as well as complimentary Jackson Hole Ski Club membership.

The added value of the Grand Pass™ keeps growing with the Mountain Collective™ partnership providing JHMR Grand Passholders unlimited 50% discounted access to sixteen legendary destinations: Alta/Snowbird, Aspen/ Snowmass, Banff/Lake Louise/Sunshine, Mammoth, Squaw Valley/ Alpine Meadows, Sun Valley, Taos, Sugarbush, Snowbasin and, Thredbo in Australia and Coronet Peak / The Remarkables in New Zealand. Grand Passholders also receive up to five 50% discounted days at exciting international destinations with Chamoinx, Valle Nevado in Chile and Hakuba Valley in Japan. Grand Passholders can also expect lodging deals and other added value at the participating Mountain Collective resorts.

For more information on season passes, please visit jacksonhole.com/season-pass.html, email seasonpass@jacksonhole.com and phone 307-739-2640.