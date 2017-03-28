40% Off Golden Ticket is Back and NEW Spring Season Pass Sale

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce that the Golden Ticket is back for the remainder of the ski season! The Golden Ticket allows valid 2016-17 winter passholders from ANY resort in the world to ski at JHMR for 40% off the current window ticket price. Passholders just need to present their resort season pass at the ticket window to receive the discount. With value season pricing, this makes it a no-brainer to come ski “The Big One” – JUST $79 for a day ticket to Jackson Hole. For more information, and to purchase, click here.

2018 Grand Pass™, Weekend, 10-Day Plus and 7-Day Plus Passes will be available online at http://www.jacksonhole.com/season-pass.html and from the Jackson Hole Ticket Office located in Teton Village starting April 1st- May 31, 2017. This is the first time JHMR has sold passes in the spring, and the perks for buying early bring new value to the Grand Pass for both summer and winter.

Just like the snow in Rendezvous Bowl, the benefits to buying your pass during the Spring Sale are stacking up nicely. The Grand Pass™ comes with four (4) 50% discounted buddy passes for friends and family (instead of 2 in August Sale), and if you buy before April 9th, you can use next year’s season pass for the remainder of this ski season. That’s right – we didn’t want you to miss out on the deepest winter of all time! When you purchase a Grand Pass during the Spring Sale, your pass provides unlimited summer sightseeing lift access (does not include Bike Park and August 21st is blacked out for special operations for the solar eclipse). Finally for the Spring Sale, there is a $150 down payment option which includes a $25 service charge, and full payment is due by August 31st. This down payment and service charge are non-refundable.

For more information on season passes, please visit jacksonhole.com/season-pass.html, email seasonpass@jacksonhole.com and phone 307-739-2640.